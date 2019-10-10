October 10, 2019 - 11:15am
'O-A Broadway Cabaret' Music Department fundraiser concert is tonight after Open House, desserts follow
posted by Billie Owens in Oakfield-Alabama High School, music department fundraiser, O-A Broadway Cabaret, news.
Oakfield-Alabama High School will perform a fundraising concert for its Music Department this evening -- Thursday, Oct. 10 -- at 7 o'clock in the middle/high school auditorium.
The "O-A Broadway Cabaret" immediately follows this afternoon's Open House.
It will feature high school ensemble and soloists.
A dessert reception follows.
Suggested donation to attend is $5 for adults and $1 for students.
The school is located at 7001 Lewiston Road, Oakfield.
For questions, contact Danielle Mileham at: [email protected] or phone (585) 948-5211, ext. 4004.