October 10, 2019 - 11:15am

'O-A Broadway Cabaret' Music Department fundraiser concert is tonight after Open House, desserts follow

posted by Billie Owens in Oakfield-Alabama High School, music department fundraiser, O-A Broadway Cabaret, news.

Oakfield-Alabama High School will perform a fundraising concert for its Music Department this evening -- Thursday, Oct. 10 -- at 7 o'clock in the middle/high school auditorium.

The "O-A Broadway Cabaret" immediately follows this afternoon's Open House.

It will feature high school ensemble and soloists.

A dessert reception follows.

Suggested donation to attend is $5 for adults and $1 for students.

The school is located at 7001 Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

For questions, contact Danielle Mileham at:   [email protected] or phone (585) 948-5211, ext. 4004.

