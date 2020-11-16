Local Matters

November 16, 2020 - 12:45pm

Oakfield Betterment Committee holds debut Christmas Decorating Contest, register by Dec. 7

posted by Billie Owens in news, Christmas 2020, Alabama, Oakfield.

The Oakfield Betterment Committee is holding its inaugural Christmas Decorating Contest for Oakfield and Alabama residents.

Register by Dec. 7 via the committee's Facebook page or this online signup form.

Judging of this debut event begins Dec. 14 and winners will be announced on Dec. 19.

The overall winner gets a hundred bucks in cold hard cash.

Three runners-up will get one $50 gift card -- your choice of Santino's Pizza, Alabama Hotel, Caryville Inn or Alabama Holley Farms Fresh Meats and Grocery Store.

Ready. Set. Go Google some inspiration and haul out the holly!

Upcoming

more

