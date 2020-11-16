Oakfield Betterment Committee holds debut Christmas Decorating Contest, register by Dec. 7

The Oakfield Betterment Committee is holding its inaugural Christmas Decorating Contest for Oakfield and Alabama residents.

Register by Dec. 7 via the committee's Facebook page or this online signup form.

Judging of this debut event begins Dec. 14 and winners will be announced on Dec. 19.

The overall winner gets a hundred bucks in cold hard cash.

Three runners-up will get one $50 gift card -- your choice of Santino's Pizza, Alabama Hotel, Caryville Inn or Alabama Holley Farms Fresh Meats and Grocery Store.

Ready. Set. Go Google some inspiration and haul out the holly!