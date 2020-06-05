Oakfield Girl Scout Ava Flores earns Gold Award for setting up little food pantry for all

Submitted photo and information from Melissa Domoy:

“Feed The Need” is a little food pantry located in the Oakfield community behind the Okafield United Methodist Church at 2 S. Main St.

Creating this valuable resource was a project two months in the making as Ava Flores (above photo) worked to complete her Girl Scout Gold Award.

Ava saw that there was a growing need in Oakfield during this difficult time. It is her hope that Feed The Need food pantry will help her Oakfield-Alabama community, not just now but in the future.

Inside the food pantry are recipes for simple affordable meals. It is also stocked with soups, canned fruits and vegetables and other shelf-stable food items.

Anyone who is in need is welcome to stop by and take what they need.

It is her hope that the little food pantry will be self-sustaining in the weeks to come where people may drop off donations or take what they need.

If you would like to make a donation, please contact the church at (585) 948-5550, or go the Feed The Need food pantry and put in some nonperishable goods to help out a local family.