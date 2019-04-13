Oakfield museum open for the season on Sundays, new this year is a permanent U.S. Gypsum Co. display

Submitted photos and press release:

On Saturday, April 6, Oakfield Historical Society held the 2019 Grand Opening of its Research Center & Museum. The theme this year is “Community Organizations."

New this year is a permanent display dedicated to U.S. Gypsum Company in Oakfield. There has been a steady stream of requests to see these artifacts and for information on the workers, many of whom were immigrants.

Throughout the years, the USG employed a great proportion of the town’s residents. It was an honor to have current USG Oakfield site Plant Manager Duane VanDuuren performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Current and past employees also attended the celebration.

The Oakfield Historical Society is located at 7 Maple Ave., Oakfield, and is open on Sundays 1-3 p.m. (excluding holiday weekends).