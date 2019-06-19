Oakfield's second 'Walk Through History' Tour is Aug. 4, must RSVP by June 30

Press release:

Oakfield Historical Society's second "Walk Through History" tour is 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. It will cover Triangle Park artifacts, businesses starting in the 1930s on South Pearl Street, Garibaldi Avenue, Stevens Street and Webber Avenue.

The walk will take approximately three hours. Rain date is Aug. 11.

On the day of the tour, meet in the parking lot of the Oakfield United Methodist Church ar 2 S. Main Street (Route 63).

Learn about mob connections, the dairy at Haxton's, the POW camps and more.

Reserve your spot by June 30 by calling 585-948-5926. The tour costs $10 a person and will include a booklet that is your ticket for the tour.

The society needs to know how many booklets to print in time for the tour, so please RSVP.

Checks may be mailed to Oakfield Historical Society: P.O. Box 74, Oakfield, NY 14125, or drop your money off at the museum on Sunday June 23rd or 30th between the hours of 1-3 p.m., or call Dar Warner at 585-948-5926 or email at [email protected].