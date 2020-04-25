Oatka Festival in Le Roy is cancelled this year due to COVID-19

Press release:

The 2020 Oatka Festival in Le Roy has been cancelled for this year.

Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the need for social distancing, and our concern for the health of the community, vendors, volunteers, and attendees we have decided to cancel the Oatka Festival for 2020.

We are in the process of contacting vendors and those who have donated.

Next year’s Oatka Festival is scheduled for July 17 and 18, 2021.