Office for the Aging offers bus trip to Salvatore's for lunch and Sinatra-style holiday entertainment

The Genesee County Office for the Aging is offering an exclusive bus trip for a lunch at Salvatore's Italian Gardens Restaurant in Depew, featuring the live show "A 'Sinatra' Christmas My Way" with Buffalo entertainer Gary Quatrani.

This special Sinatra-inspired holiday bash sells out every year. Must RSVP by Nov. 15.

Trip is Tuesday, Dec. 3 and costs $49 per person, including lunch and show ticket. Cash bar is available.

Quatrani brings to life the timeless classics of Frank Sinatra, one of the most influential musical artists of the 20th century. Quatrani includes Sinatra favorites as well as festive holiday songs.

Come and be entertained, reminisce and sing along with this uplifting tribute to Sinatra and fantastic holiday show.

(Here's a link to Quatrani's take on "That's Life" performed at Salvatore's in 2017.)

Upon reservation, you can select one of three entrees:

Lemon-caper chicken;

Bruschetta tilapia;

or spiral ribbon vegetables served on bed of ancient grains with marinara sauce.

Departure from the Office of the Aging, located at 2 Bank St. in Downtown Batavia, is at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Doors at the venue open at 11 a.m. There will be a basket auction with tickets available for purchase to benefit a local charity (to be announced). These tickets are nonrefundable.

Lunch is served at noon. Entertainment begins at 1:30. Prizes awarded at 2:45.

Departure for Batavia is at 3 p.m.

For booking or more information call the Office for the Aging at 343-1611.

The bus tour event is provided by Know How Tours.