Oh happy day: Pembroke Family Medicine joins Oak Orchard Health

From left: Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO Oak Orchard Health; Dr. Mary Obear of Pembroke Family Medicine; and Oak Orchard Board Chair Gary Skoog.

Submitted photo and press release:

On July 1 it became official, Pembroke Family Medicine joined Oak Orchard Health.

In addition, Oak Orchard wanted to recognize Dr. Obear’s commitment to the community by dedicating the Corfu location to her. Oak Orchard Board Chair, Gary Skoog, presented a plaque and made the dedication.

Moving forward, this location will be known as The Dr. Mary E. Obear Center.

It was a happy day with many in the community coming to the event (masks on!) to celebrate this occasion.

Both Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO Oak Orchard Health, and Dr. Mary Obear said a few words.

“I’m really moved by this occasion, said Dr. Obear, of Pembroke Family Medicine. "We’re so pleased to have found a partner in Oak Orchard Health. They align perfectly with our current model of practicing high-quality, patient centered care. It has always been about our patients."

“Dr. Obear is the reason we’re here," said CEO Pettibon. "She started this practice many years ago, it was her dream to bring primary care to this community and it grew to two more locations. We’re excited to welcome Pembroke Family Medicine patients and providers into our organization."

Both organizations were recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as Patient Centered Medical Homes, which focuses on improvements in quality of the patient experience, growing staff satisfaction, and reducing health care costs.

Oak Orchard Health

Originally founded in 1966, Oak Orchard has grown from a migrant health project into an integrated health center with multiple locations providing health care services for everyone located in the communities we serve.

Currently serving more than 22,000 patients at six locations, Oak Orchard Health is a recognized patient-centered medical home and 501(c) nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in the towns of Alexander, Batavia, Corfu, Brockport, Albion, Lyndonville, Hornell and Warsaw.

In Genesee County, Oak Orchard now has three locations:

3384 Church Street, Alexander

319 W. Main St., Batavia

860 Main Road, Corfu

Phone is (585) 599-6446.