December 4, 2019 - 3:14pm

On school days in Elba, better watch your speed -- for a really long time

posted by Billie Owens in dot, elba, NY traffic law, speeding in a school zone.

A reader sent us this photo of a new sign put up by the state Department of Transportation near Elba Central School on Route 98.

Did the DOT worker who installed the sign read it? Notice the 22-hour window of a.m. time.

Fines are higher on school days!

Speeding in a school zone is a violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law 1180-(c). On days that school is in session, speeding in a school zone costs $90-$300 for going 1 to 10 mph over the limit; $180-$600 for going 11 to 30 mph over; and $360-$1,200 for going 31+ mph over.

When asked about the complying with the law as currently posted, Elba Highway Superintendent Mark Youngfleisch retorted: "You mean I have to go 25 miles an hour at 3 a.m. when I'm plowing snow? I'm sure I'm not going to go 25 miles an hour at 3 a.m. when I'm plowing snow!"

Duh.

