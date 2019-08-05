Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 5, 2019 - 4:14pm

One arrest at Breaking Benjamin concert

posted by Billie Owens in darien center, crime, news.

The follow person was arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Breaking Benjamin concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Aug. 4. He was issued an appearance tickets to appear in Darien Town Court on Aug. 20.

Micah J. Carey, age 32, of 15th Street, Niagara Falls, was arrested for second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct after allegedly hitting and kneeing another person, and using abusive and obscene language causing public inconvenience.

Calendar

August 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button