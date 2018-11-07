One-man show of Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' at GCC Dec. 21, benefits college History Club

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee Community College History Club is excited to once again celebrate the holiday season as Charles Dickens, played by WKBW-TV's Meteorologist Mike Randall, presents "A Christmas Carol." All are invited to the College's Batavia Campus on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. to enjoy this festive and heart-warming storytelling experience.

A multifaceted actor, Randall studied both theater and meteorology in school and since 1983, Randall has reported the weather on WKBW-TV in Buffalo. An award-winning reporter, his interview repertoire includes such talents as Willie Nelson, Jerry Lewis, John Candy, Steve Allen, Gregory Peck and Robert Goulet. In September 2017, Randall was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Back in 1868, Charles Dickens toured the country bringing his classic novel, "A Christmas Carol" to audiences everywhere. Nearly century and a half ago, Dickens' performances were completely sold out in Buffalo. For the last decade, with only a replica of Dickens' famous velvet, fringed reading lectern and a copy of "A Christmas Carol," Randall has been transforming himself into Dickens, recreating the original tour atmosphere in stages, halls, classrooms and many other venues.

Randall performs in a period costume with a beard and wavy hair, and through his expert theatrics he brings Charles Dickens to life. He plays each of the novel's characters with distinguishing voices and mannerisms capturing all of the subtle comedic timing of Dickens' original work.

The performance will take place at GCC's Batavia Campus in the Stuart Steiner Theatre. Tickets for the performances are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advanced ticket purchases are strongly recommended as seating is limited!

Proceeds from the performance will go to the Genesee Community College History Club.

"When the History Club presented this event last year, many people indicated they enjoyed it so much that they'd like to see it," said Derek D. Maxfield, GCC's associate history professor and advisor to the History Club. "As the program helps my students learn about value of coordinating and planning events that embrace history and engage the community, it is a simultaneously a pleasure to watch local friends and families enjoy a holiday event that is fun for all ages."

For advanced tickets or more information, contact Associate Professor of History Derek D. Maxfield at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6288, or via email: [email protected].