September 3, 2020 - 5:05pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, person in their 20s residing in Batavia
posted by Billie Owens in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive individual is in their 20s.
- The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fourteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Two new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.