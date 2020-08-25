August 25, 2020 - 4:44pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, person in their 30s residing in Pavilion
posted by Billie Owens in covid-19, news, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Pavilion.
- The positive individual is in their 30s.
- The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One new individual is on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Shelby.
- The positive individual is in their 60s.
- The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Fourteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.