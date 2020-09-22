One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, person in their 50s residing in Bethany

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19. The new positive case resides in Bethany. The positive individual is in their 50s. The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive. Two new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.



Orleans County received one new positive cases of COVID-19. One of the new positive cases resides in Albion. One of the individuals is 0-19 years old. The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive. Albion Central School has one positive student who has been placed on mandatory isolation at home. All close contacts have been notified by the Orleans County Health Department. If you were not notified you are not considered a close contact.



Five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.