One-vehicle accident reported on westbound Thruway, one person trapped inside

A motor-vehicle accident is reported on the westbound Thruway near mile marker 389.7. One person is trapped inside. Road conditions are "possibly very icy." The location is just east of the State Street Road overpass. Town of Batavia Fire Department, Mercy medics and law enforcement are responding.

UPDATE 6:36 a.m.: "Town command you've got lots of debris in the roadway." There are actually two vehicles off the roadway; on the east and west side of the Thruway at the State Street Road overpass. There are two patients.

UPDATE 6:42 a.m.: Alexander's ambulance is also requested to the scene.

UPDATE 6:49 a.m.: The trapped patient is extricated.

UPDATE 6:52 a.m.: A second Mercy rig is heading to the scene; Alexander is canceled.

UPDATE 7:10 a.m.: A patient is being transported to Erie County Medical Center.

UPDATE 7:14 a.m.: A second patient is being transported to ECMC.

UPDATE 7:18 a.m.: A 22-year-old male has lacerations and a 25-year-old male is complaining of lower back pain; both are being transported to UMMC. The Town of Batavia assignment is back in service.