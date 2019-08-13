Local Matters

August 13, 2019 - 5:28am

One vehicle rollover reported in Village of Oakfield

posted by Billie Owens in accident, Oakfield, news.

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the Village of Oakfield at 95 N. Main St.

Oakfield Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

A first responder reports the car is on its roof, on fire. Minor injuries. The road will be shut down.

The location is between Cary Avenue and Bennett Avenue.

UPDATE 5:29 a.m.: The fire has been extinguished with a fire extinguisher. All occupants are out.

UPDATE 5:41 a.m.: Apparently two vehicles are involved since a dispatcher said "Ron and Newt's (towing) will be in route for both."

