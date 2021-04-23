Oneida County man arrested in more Genesee County stolen vehicle cases

Edward G. Ruckdeschel, 58, of Marcy, Oneida County, is charged with: third-degree burglary and four counts of third-degree grand larceny, all Class D felonies; and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony.

His arrest was announced today after an investigation that began last July into stolen vehicles in Genesee County.

Ruckdeschel is currently incarcerated in a NYS prison, following his conviction in previous stolen vehicle cases in Genesee County and his sentencing for the crimes on Aug. 10.

Following his conviction last summer, Ruckdeschel was arrested on suspicion of stealing two more vehicles on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 and those two grand larceny charges remain pending in Genesee County Court.

Altogether there are ongoing investigations concerning seven stolen vehicles. Ruckduschel was arraigned in town courts in Batavia, Pembroke, Stafford, Le Roy and Bergen. He is due to appear in county court on all charges May 4.

The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigators Joseph D. Loftus and Kevin P. Forsyth.