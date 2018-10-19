Open call for entries to juried show 'Art of the Town' highlighting artists with disabilities

Press release:

Organizers are making an open call for entries to "Art of the Town," a FREE public art exhibition at the Moon Java Café at 56 Harvester Ave., south of McKinley Avenue in Batavia.

There will be an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The evening reception will showcase two-dimensional work.

The reception at Moon Java Café is in support of the ARTiculations Ability Exhibition Program, which regularly exhibits work by artists who are disabled at the Independent Living Center in Batavia.

Art of the Town sponsors include University Heights Arts Association, Independent Living of the Genesee Region and Moon Java Café. This unique opportunity highlights artwork from artists with disabilities.

This a juried competition and will include a cash prize for People’s Choice and Best of the Show. There are no fees to participate.

Exhibitors are welcome to offer their work for sale; or not. Those interested in offering their works, or seeking other information on submission guidelines, should call Cathy DeMare at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.

For more than two years, ILGR has been “art partnering” with the UHAA, a group of artists in North Buffalo with a commitment to community that places art in businesses and nonprofits through an established ARTpartnering program.

The organizers are pleased to note that their exhibitions have “mapped” into UHAA’s system by placing a plaque at ILGR with a Quick Response (QR) code scatter bar graph that can bring up information about it when scanned by your smart phone.

The Moon Java Café is one of several businesses and artistic enterprises that operate in the Batavia Industrial Center, a mixed-use facility made from the former Massey-Ferguson farm equipment factory, which was the world's first business incubator program.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.