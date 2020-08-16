Pair of big rigs crash at Ellicott Street near Harvester

Two tractor-trailers collided in the area of Ellicott Street and Harvester Avenue in the city. Unknown injuries. One of the semis may be on fire. City fire, police and Mercy medics responding.

UPDATE 4:46 p.m.: A first responder says smoke is coming from under the hood of one of the trucks.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.: Traffic will be redirected at Ellicott and Swan streets. Both rigs have Ontario, Canada plates.

UPDATE 4:53 p.m.: No injuries; small amount of fluids leaking -- hazmat response not needed, says command, adding that one lane of traffic remains open.

UPDATE 5 p.m.: Two heavy-duty tows will be needed; both trailers are fully loaded with cargo. One vehicle is out of its lane. It appears it was following too closely and either swerved to try and avoid the collision, or the impact of the collision pushed it into the other lane.