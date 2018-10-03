Parents of car-accident victim seek donations and goods for memorial benefit to fund Oakfield sports

From Lori Manzella:

My son, Tommy Manzella, passed away in a bad car accident in March. As a way to honor his memory, we are having a Chinese Auction to raise money for Oakfield-Alabama High School sports, which he was very passionate about.

My husband and I are asking if you or your company if you would like to make a donation or donate a basket. All proceeds will be going to Oakfield sports -- baseball, basketball and football.

The inaugural Thomas Manzella Memorial Benefit is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Oakfield Fire Hall. It is located at 20 Albert St. in Oakfield.



As his mom, I want everyone to continue to love him. Tommy was always at school every free time he had. He was a kid who loved helping other kids and pushing them to the best they can be.

He spent his school breaks helping out and even after he graduated college he was at school, practicing with the kids.

It has been a very hard, long six months without him. We decided to continue to do what Tommy would be doing, which is helping kids achieve their goals in sports.

Thank you for your consideration.

(For the obituary of Thomas John "Tommy" Manzella, click here.)