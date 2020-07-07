Local Matters

July 7, 2020 - 5:51pm

Parts of Town of Batavia experiencing low-water pressure due to high demand

posted by Billie Owens in water, town of batavia, news.

Public Notice

The Town of Batavia will be experiencing low-water pressures in the western and northwestern area of the Town.

Due to high water demands, the County is obtaining water from ECWA/MCWA Pembroke connection. This connection lowers pressures in the Town of Batavia in those areas.

This will continue until further notice. Customers can call (585) 356-4900 if you have further questions.

