July 7, 2020 - 5:51pm
Parts of Town of Batavia experiencing low-water pressure due to high demand
Public Notice
The Town of Batavia will be experiencing low-water pressures in the western and northwestern area of the Town.
Due to high water demands, the County is obtaining water from ECWA/MCWA Pembroke connection. This connection lowers pressures in the Town of Batavia in those areas.
This will continue until further notice. Customers can call (585) 356-4900 if you have further questions.