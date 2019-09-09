Local Matters

September 9, 2019 - 8:00am

PathStone Section 8 Wait List is Open

posted by Billie Owens in pathstone, Section 8 Housing Choice Voicher Program, batavia, Announcements.

Press release:

PathStone is now accepting applications for the Genesee County Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Applications are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 30 Jefferson Square (Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union building) in Batavia. Please use the side entrance that faces toward the mall.

All applicants will need to have complete names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers for everyone that would be in the household if assistance is approved. In addition, one of the following proofs of residency is required and must show the name and current address of the applicant:

  • Current Lease (DSS landlord statements are notacceptable)
  • Most recent fuel and/or electric bills
  • Federal or New York State award letter (Social Security, SSD, SSI, DSS, SNAP)
  • Most recent bank statements
  • 2018 Federal and State tax returns

For further information, please call (585) 343-3861, ext. 115, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

blue button