October 15, 2018 - 6:49pm

Pavement markings to be put on state highways in Batavia starting tomorrow

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, pavement markings, state highways maintenance.

Beginning on Tuesday, Oct 16th, a company called Accent Striping will be installing pavement markings for the New York State Department of Transportation on State highways in the Batavia area.

These are expected to be complete within two weeks and the work is weather dependent.

All motorists should expect delays while this work is being performed.

Routes within the City of Batavia that are impacted are as follows:

  • NY 5 – East Main Street
  • NY 5/33 – East Main Street and Main Street NY 5/33/63 – West Main Street
  • NY 5/63 – West Main Street
  • NY 33/98 – Oak Street Extension
  • NY 33 – Pearl Street
  • NY 63 – Ellicott Street
  • NY 98 -- Oak Street

Notice from the city Bureau of Maintenance, 147 Walnut St., Batavia NY 14020

Phone: 345-6400, Opt. 1

