Pavilion Central School's Class of '73 to celebrate 45th reunion Sept. 29

Press release:

Pavilion Central School’s Class of 1973 will be celebrating their 45th Class reunion with an informal gathering startingat 6 p.m. Satruday, Sept. 29 at BW’s, (Davis’ Country Meadow), 11070 Perry Road, Pavilion.

BW’s management has graciously agreed to accommodate the best of their ability, as there will be a wedding going on in the back, just in case you wish to stay for dinner, but three bartenders will be on staff, so it may be busy.

Although many members of the class have been contacted, we hope you will pass this along again, for those who may have been missed, or just as a reminder. Many are attending from out of state, so let us get caught up!

Any questions, please contact Phil Plossl @ [email protected] , or Eileen Graney @ [email protected]