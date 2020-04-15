Pavilion cheesemaker donates cases of cheese during COVID-19 crisis

Submitted photos and press release:

Pavilion — Craigs Creamery, a dairy cooperative and essential food manufacturer composed of eight family-run farms in Western New York, is helping to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The co-op has donated cases of its locallymade, award-winning cheeses to area school districts and other organizations in need due to the public healthcare crisis.

“We live, farm, and raise our families in Upstate NY; our co-op members are dedicated to supporting our friends and neighbors,” said Jennifer Noble, Noblehurst Farms, Craigs Creamery co-op member. “We are happy to help and will continue to find ways to creatively give back, especially during this heightened time of need.”

Craigs Creamery has donated cases of its cheddar cheese snack bars to the Pavilion and York Central School Districts to be included in packaged lunches, which continue to be delivered to students.

In addition to product donations, the co-op is lending its refrigerated trailer to the Pavilion Central School District to refrigerate school lunches in support of its no-contact delivery program.

Craigs Creamery has also made significant donations to the Avon Food Pantry. Over the Easter weekend, in conjunction with Partyman Catering, they created cheese and cracker snack packs and donated them to local hospital workers.

Craigs Creamery, based in Pavilion, is a joint venture of eight family-run farms and Dairy Farmers of America, a leading farmer-owned milk marketing cooperative and dairy foods processor. For more information, visit: craigscreamery.com