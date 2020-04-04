Pavilion student-athete at Elmira College earns spot in Empire 8 Conference

Submitted photo and press release:

Lukas Milligan, of Pavilion, was one of six Elmira College student-athletes recognized by the Empire 8 Conference.

Milligan (Class of '23), a volleyball player in Elmira's impressive rookie class, was selected to the Empire 8 All-Conference Second Team.

Milligan floored 125 kills with a 2.12 kills-per-set average, which was good for ninth in the conference. The Pavilion native and Pavilion High School graduate was deadly from the service line with a team-best 21 aces and set a single-match record with nine against Sage. On the other side of the ball, Milligan added a team-high 87 digs.

