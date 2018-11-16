Local Matters

November 16, 2018 - 1:41pm

Pavilion students pony up $723 for Sheriff's Office K9 Fund

posted by Billie Owens in fundraiser, Pavilion, K9 Fund, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, news.

Submitted photo.

On Wednesday, students at Pavilion Central School presented a check for $721 -- plus gave two one-dollar bills in cash -- for the K9 Fund to help the Genesee County Sheriff's Office buy a crime-fighting service dog. A total of $723!

The students held a fundraiser on Nov. 5, which was designated "Hat Day." Students donated a dollar to participate in Hat Day and and staff made a donation so they could "dress down" in casual clothes that day.

Pictured at the check ceremony are: Back row, from left -- Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jerome Brewster, Kris Hoffmeister, Ashley McMaster, Sheila Eigenbrod, Charles Martell, Ken Ellison and Jon Wilson. Front row, from left -- K9 Handler / Deputy Christopher Erion, students Molly McMaster and Kennedy Quigley, and School Resource Officer / Deputy Cory Mower.

