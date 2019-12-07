PCD Kiwanis host breakfast with Santa Claus, Cindy Lou and The Grinch tomorrow at St. Maximillian Kolbe Hall

Submitted photo and (most of the) information:

The Pembroke Corfu Darien Kiwanis Club is hosting breakfast with some special friends on Sunday and you're invited.

Santa Claus and his seasonally intermittent chums Cindy Lou and The Grinch (left to right, inset photo) will be there as guests, so bring the kids and cameras! There is a free gift for each child, too!

Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon in East Pembroke at the St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish Hall, located at 8656 Church St.

There will be pancakes, sausage, applesauce and a beverage.

Cost is $6 for adults; $5 for children age 6 to 12; children 5 and under eat free.

The Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and community at a time. For more information about the PCD Kiwanis, call Pat at 762-8429.

FWIW: The Grinch might not be too thrilled about attending, but he said he'd be there, albeit begrudgingly. (Not much of a smiler, that guy.) Miss Cindy Lou Who, of Whoville, on the other hand is perked up by the prospect and the chance to show off her distinctive coiffure with yuletide touches. Santa, of course, is an old pro at these kinds of photo ops and doesn't mind sharing the limelight.