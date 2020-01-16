Pedestrian struck by car at East Main and Harvester in the city

A car vs. pedestrian accident is reported in the city at East Main Street and Harvester Avenue. The pedestrian is down in the roadway. City PD just arrived on scene. City fire and Mercy medics responding.

UPDATE 5:08 p.m.: The pedestrian is being evaluated by medics. Both pedestrian and the pickup truck that struck the pedestrian had a green light. The pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk -- unknown at this time if northbound or southbound -- when the truck, which was making a left turn from northbound Harvester onto East Main Street -- struck the person.