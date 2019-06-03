Local Matters

June 3, 2019 - 2:29pm

Pembroke Dragons 10U Baseball Team wins championship tournament in Perry on Sunday

posted by Billie Owens in news, sports, pembroke, Dragons, 10U baseball.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Pembroke Dragons 10U baseball team/Cal Ripkin Division won the Abbott Memorial Championship in Perry on Sunday.

The team was one of 15 teams invited to play in the two-day tournament, playing five games total.

Over the two-day tournament, the team scored a total of 50 runs, only allowing five against.

They defeated Letchworth in the semi-final game 7-1, and then defeated Nunda in the championship game 9-0.

Pitchers PJ Reeves, Zachary Hartz and Brayden Lang helped keep the runs to only five scored against the Dragons.

Home runs by Madden Perry and PJ Reeves, bit hits by Austin Post, Jacob DiPalma, along with great fielding by Ryan Zika, Owen Schultz, Leo Lang and the rest of the Dragons helped seal the deal to bring the championship home.

Upcoming

