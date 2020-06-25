Pembroke Family Medicine joins Oak Orchard Health

Submitted photos and press release:

Oak Orchard Health is pleased to announce that Pembroke Family Medicine will be joining them on July 1. Their common mission, shared values and dedication to patients make this unification easy to understand.

Both healthcare organizations provide services to everyone regardless of medical insurance status.

All Pembroke locations will remain the same and their patients will retain the same primary care provider. The only change they’ll see are the signs for Oak Orchard Health on the Pembroke locations in Batavia, Alexander, and Corfu.

“Oak Orchard Health aligns perfectly with our current model of practicing high-quality, patient centered care," said Dr. Mary Obear, of Pembroke Family Medicine (inset photo, right).

"Joining Oak Orchard allows us to offer more services to our patients including vision, dental, behavioral health and patient engagement services. We can now truly offer a comprehensive patient experience."

Both organizations were recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as Patient Centered Medical Homes which focuses on improvements in quality of the patient experience, growing staff satisfaction, and reducing health care costs.

“We’re excited to welcome Pembroke Family Medicine patients and providers into our organization," said Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO, Oak Orchard Health (inset photo, left)

"It’s a natural collaboration since we share so much in common. And we are pleased that their patients will now have access to a full spectrum of care. We look forward to working together."

You’re invited to an outdoor ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 1 at 9 a.m. at the Pembroke Corfu location. The address is 860 Main Road, Corfu. We will be wearing face masks and practicing social distance.

Oak Orchard Health

Originally founded in 1966, Oak Orchard has grown from a migrant health project into an integrated health center with multiple locations providing health care services for everyone located in the communities we serve.

Currently serving more than 22,000 patients at six locations, Oak Orchard Health is a recognized patient-centered medical home and 501(c) nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with locations in the towns of Brockport, Albion, Lyndonville, Hornell and Warsaw.