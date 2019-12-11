Pembroke Girls Basketball Team hosts ninth annual 'Shooting For A Cure' on Jan. 16

Press release:

Corfu —The Pembroke Jr./Sr. High School Girls’ Basketball Team will host its ninth annual "Shooting For A Cure!" event versus Oakfield-Alabama at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the high school gym, located at the corner of routes 5 and 77 (8717 Alleghany Road).

Admission is free.

The team asks that attendees make a donation of any amount as they enter the facility, and all donations go to Roswell Park to support cancer reearch efforts .

In addition to donations at the door, all proceeds from basket auctions, concession sales, apparel sales, and raffles for various big-ticket items also go to Roswell Park.

To date, "Shooting For A Cure!" has raised more than $119,000 and has become one of Roswell Park’s largest community-based fundraising events.

The event began nearly a decade ago when the team approached then Head Coach Mike Wilson with an idea; they wanted to show their support for Toni Funke, wife of this beloved coach and Pembroke teacher Ron Funke, in her battle against breast cancer.

They believed that by hosting a game in her honor, it would bring the community together to raise awareness and help fund cancer research at Roswell Park.

This season, the team hopes to raise another $30,000 to add to the nearly $120,000 the event has generated and donated since 2011.

Direct online donations are now being accepted in support of this year’s "Shooting For A Cure!" here.

In addition, the team is seeking donations from the community in the form of items to include in various raffles, as well as food, beverages, and merchandise that can be offered for sale during the event. Again, all of the proceeds will benefit cancer research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The 2019-2020 "Shooting For A Cure!" donors list already contains many businesses and organizations, including: 26Shirts, ADPRO Sports, Buffalo Bandits, Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buttercrumbs Bakery, Clarence Deli, Dixon Ticonderoga, Genesee County YMCA, Hershey's Ice Cream, Holiday Valley, Linda's Family Diner, National Grid, Original Pizza Logs, Pesci's Pizza, Pillar Real Estate Investors, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Terry Hills, Tim Hortons, Five Guys, Knockaround Sunglasses, Walt Disney World, Batavia's Original, Coca-Cola of Rochester, Crickler Vending, Fava Brothers Lawn Care Services, and Fenton's Produce.

Businesses and organizations wishing to make a donation for this year’s event should contact the fundraiser's coordinator Mike Wilson at the Pembroke school, by calling (716) 949-0523.

About Pembroke High School Girls Varsity Basketball Team: The Pembroke High School Girls’ Varsity Basketball Team is comprised of 11 young women. This season’s captains are Megan Conibear, Mackenna Johnson, Casey Wurtz, and Serene Calderón. The Lady Dragons are coached by Ron Funke and Guy Gabbey. The team colors are green, white, and black.

About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center: All donations made to Roswell Park are managed by the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that ensures that every donation is put to the best possible use. The Alliance Foundation has been recognized numerous times for these efforts. For more information about giving, go to its website --Roswell Park -- and click “Donate.”