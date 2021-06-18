Pembroke teen accused of unlawful imprisonment, criminal contempt, having high capacity ammo device

Christopher C. Good, 19, of Cohocton Road, Pembroke, was arrested June 8 and charged with unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident that occurred earlier that day. He was arraigned virtually by Bergen Town Court and released on his own recognizance. A subsequent investigation led to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office executing a search warrant on his residence June 15. Good was allegedly found in possession of a firearm, in violation of a previously served order of protection, and in possession of a high capacity ammunition feeding device. Good was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. Good was arraigned virtually in Genesee County Court and remained in custody of the Sheriff's Office, jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. The county DA's office assisted in the investigation.

Stephen J. Rucinski, 38, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with three misdemeanors and a violation, respectively: criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th; obstructing governmental administration in the second degree; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; and no or inadequate license plate lamps. At 12:59 a.m. on June 9, Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Selden Road and Route 19 in the Town of Le Roy. The operator, Rucinski, allegedly fled from the vehicle into a wooded area north of Selden Road. Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, Deputy Andrew Mullen and K-9 Frankie arrived on scene to assist locating the defendant. Following a successful track by K-9 Frankie, Rucinski was taken into custody without incident. It is alleged that he was in possession of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest and that he was driving with a suspended NYS driver's license. He was released with appearance tickets returnable to Le Roy Town Court July 6. Also assisting in this case were Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Hale and members of the Le Roy Police Department.