August 5, 2020 - 4:38pm
Person in 20s in Batavia tests positive for COVID-19
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive individual is in their 20s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Murray.
- The individuals are in their 50s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Eighteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
None of the individuals is hospitalized.