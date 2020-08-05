Person in 20s in Batavia tests positive for COVID-19

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19. The new positive case resides in Batavia. The positive individual is in their 20s. The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states. One of the individuals is hospitalized.



Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19. The new positive case resides in Murray. The individuals are in their 50s. The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Eighteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.



None of the individuals is hospitalized.