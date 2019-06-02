Person reportedly assaulted on Ellicott Street in the city

City police and Mercy medics are responding to 218 Ellicott St. for the reported victim of an assault.

The location is between Center and Liberty streets.

UPDATE 9:39 p.m.: This conflict was not the result of a domestic violence incident. The victim was conscious and alert when loaded into the ambulance.

UPDATE 10:12 p.m.: A female at the scene said she glanced out her window and said a male in jeans and a (dark) gray sweatshirt with the hood up on his head -- so she couldn't see his face -- pushed a door to an apartment there with his foot and said "What's up, man?" The witness said the scenario "looked like someone goofing off and drunk," and "it seemed legit" so she walked back to her bedroom. Her son walked around to the scene and someone called out for somebody to call the cops because a person had been struck and "there was a lot of blood." Assistant Batavia Police Chief Todd Crossett said a person knocked on the door, gained entry to an apartment, hit the victim on the head with an unknown object, then fled the scene. The male victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital alert and conscious. Police are now searching the area around Central Avenue for the suspect at large.