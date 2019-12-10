Photo: 'Dr. Tom' accepting toy donations for local children for distribution

(Submitted photo: Above, Tom Mazurkiewicz, left, with City Church's Ryan Macdonald.)

Chiropractor Tom Mazurkiewicz continues the tradition of Don Carroll, collecting toys for local children at his practice on Washington Avenue in the City of Batavia.

During business hours between now and end of the day Monday, Dec. 16, donors are welcome to bring unwrapped toys for ages 2 through 15. On Saturday, Dec. 14, Mazurkiewicz is offering free complementary adjustments with any toy donation between 7 and 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

Mazurkiewicz is partnering with City Church at T.F. Brown's Restaurant, so the toy donations will go to both places for distribution to local children at these respective events: