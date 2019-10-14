Pig roast held by Le Roy Women of the Moose raises money for kids' winter wear

Submitted photo and press release:

Last month, the Le Roy Women of the Moose held a pig roast to raise money for new winter outer wear and accessories for Le Roy Wolcott Street School students in need.

Winter coats, hoodies, boots, gloves, hats and socks were purchased.

School counselors and the school nurse identify those with the greatest need.

Events like these are a success due to the generosity of our community and our volunteers.

A pig roast is a big undertaking, but Dave Ehrhart Jr. and his crew, along with the WOTM, do a great job. Thank you Le Roy! It takes a village!

Photo, from left: Jamie Clark, assistant principal at Wolcott School, and Merritt Holley, superintendent of the Le Roy Central School District, along with Women of the Moose Laurie Cooper, Martha Bailey, Cathy Campbell and Judy Mills.