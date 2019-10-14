Point Breeze Yacht Club enjoyed a great autumn day together at Godfrey's Pond

Submitted photo and press release:

The Point Breeze Yacht Club held its Annual Members Meeting and Election of Officers on Saturday Oct. 12th in the Clubhouse at Godfrey’s Pond in Bergen.

During the business meeting upcoming events were discussed and an election of officers was held. The existing slate of officers was reelected to another term.

After the meeting, the members enjoyed a great fall dinner catered by Center Street Smokehouse.

The membership was treated to a beautiful walking tour of the grounds and a visit with the different species of wild pheasants, waterfowl, swans, quail, partridge and peacocks.

Anyone interested in becoming a member may contact the Commodore at [email protected]

Photo, from left: Rear Commodore Emrys March, Commodore Bob Bialkowski, Treasurer Madeline Bialkowski, Port Captain William Elliott, Secretary Marietta Schuth, and Vice Commodore Erik Roth.