Pony Up! Big charity sale next weekend in Le Roy to benefit Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship

Attention treasure hunters, bargain seekers, supporters of worthy causes and lookie-loos, too -- the nonprofit Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship Inc. will hold a big charity sale next weekend.

The Purple Pony Treasure Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9, at the home of Purple Pony, which is KD Ranch, located at 8321 Lake Street Road, Le Roy.

All proceeds will benefit Purple Pony. The Purple Pony horses will be around to visitors to see.

Practice social distancing; masks and sanitizer will be available for those who need them.

There will be on-site parking, food and beverages for purchase, and a chock-full 70’ by 120’ indoor arena filled with STUFF:

Household items;

Collectibles;

Jewelry;

Sporting goods;

Books;

Infant care items;

Kids' toys;

Camping gear;

Tool;

Hardware;

Lamps;

Linens;

Crafts;

Holiday decor;

Artwork;

Furniture;

Needful and needless things.

About Purple Pony

It provide equine opportunities to persons with disabilities and diverse needs. On March 7, Purple Pony received the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Special Service Recognition of the Year award for 2019.

