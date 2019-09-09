Portion of Bank Street, Batavia, to close Tuesday through Sept. 20 for sidewalk installation

From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

Bank Street Road Closure -- (Washington Avenue to North Street)

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, through Friday, Sept. 20, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Bank Street between Washington Avenue to North Street in the City of Batavia will be closed to all through traffic. The closure is for construction activities associated sidewalk installation.

All motorists who regularly use Bank Street (between Washington Avenue to North Street) are asked to seek alternative routes while the closure is in place.

Emergency response and residents of this portion of Bank Street will be permitted within the closure for ingress and egress to properties. Caution is advised.

Additionally a temporary change to the parking restrictions will be made to this area of Bank Street (between Washington Avenue to North Street) to accommodate construction.

There will be “NO PARKING” on the Eastside. “PARKING” will be permitted on the Westside for the duration of the construction project.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the Superintendent at 585-345-6400, opt. 1, if you have any questions.