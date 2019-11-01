November 1, 2019 - 1:08pm
Portion of Bloomingdale Road in Alabama closed today until about Dec. 6
posted by Billie Owens in news, Alabama, Road Closure.
From the county Highway Department:
Bloomingdale Road between Wright Road and Tensow Road in the Town of Alabama will be closed effective today (Nov. 1) through approximately Dec. 6.
The road will NOT be passable for regular traffic or emergency vehicles.
The public will be notified when the road reopens.
For questions or more information, contact Laura A. Wadhams, P.E., assistant county engineer at (585) 344-8508 or [email protected]