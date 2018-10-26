October 26, 2018 - 1:46pm
Portion of Searls Road in Byron to close Wednesday for six months
posted by Billie Owens in Genesee County Highway Department, bridge replacement, byron, news, pearls road.
From the Genesee County Highway Department:
The Genesee County Highway Department will be closing Searls Road in Byron, from North Byron Road to Tower Hill Road, effective Wednesday, Oct. 31, through May 1 for a bridge replacement. No thru traffic will be allowed. Detour signs will be posted.
