September 5, 2019 - 3:05pm

Portion of Walnut Street in Batavia closed weekdays for Ellicott Trail work

posted by Billie Owens in ellicott trail project, batavia, news.

Travel Advisory: Sept. 5-6 and Sept. 9-13 -- Road Work

Route 98 (Walnut Street) in the City of Batavia, between 65 Walnut St. and 25 Walnut St., is reduced to alternating one-way traffic controlled by flaggers 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Sept. 5), tomorrow, and next week from Monday through Friday to allow for the construction of the Ellicott Trail Project.

For further information contact:

Tom Lichtenthal
Town of Batavia
Asst. Town Engineer

3833 W. Main Street Road

585-343-1729, ext. 218

