September 30, 2020 - 3:46pm

Possible serious injury accident reported at sharp curve on Fotch Road

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, batavia.

A possible serious injury accident is reported at 7789 Fotch Road, Batavia. A man is said to be unconscious, slumped over the wheel, trying to breathe, according to a first responder on scene. Mercy Flight's in Batavia is called to the scene.

The accident site is at a sharp curve between Byron Road and Batavia-Stafford Townline Road, in Stafford's fire district.

UPDATE 3:49 p.m.: The Genesee County Crash Management Team is called to respond. A first responder reports to dispatch that a pickup truck rolled over and went off the roadway about 20 yards and the driver and sole occupant is unresponsive.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: Mercy Flight is instructed to land in a soybean field.

UPDATE 3:53 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 4:08 p.m.: Mercy Flight is back in service along with Stafford fire and the scene is turned over to law enforcement.

UPDATE 4:26 p.m.: The male driver regained consciousness once medics were on scene. He suffered no apparent injuries. After field sobriety testing, he was taken into custody. He told a deputy "I don't even know where I am."

Upcoming

blue button