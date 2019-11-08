Possible serious injury accident reported on South Swan Street in the city

Video Sponsor

A possible serious injury accident involving two-vehicles is reported in the city at 123 S. Swan St. Police, fire and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 11:34 p.m.: A code enforcement officer is called to the scene.

UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: Two sedans collided in front of the Polish Falcons of America Nest in Batavia, which caused one vehicle to slam into the front porch at 129 S. Swan.

UPDATE 11:47 p.m.: Both drivers, the sole occupants, were able to self extricate from their vehicles and neither sustained serious injuries.

UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: It appears one driver will be a sign-off and the other will be transported to UMMC for evaluation.

UPDATE 11:59 p.m.: One vehicle was northbound on South Swan Street; the other was southbound. The investigation continues to determine if one of the cars was making a turn into the parking lot when the collision occurred.

UPDATE 12:08 a.m.: City firefighters are expected to be on the scene for awhile because they have to deploy air bags under the damaged porch in order to remove the vehicle so it can be towed. They will then have to put wood supports in place to temporarily prop up the porch.