Possible serious injury one-car accident reported on Akron Road in Pembroke

A possible serious injury one-car accident is reported in Pembroke at 555 Akron Road. A male in the back seat of a vehicle is inconscious. Mercy Flight in on standby. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding, along with Mercy medics.

The location is between Marble and Remsen roads.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: East Pembroke Fire Police are called to set up a landing zone near the crash site.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m.: One patient is being transported to ECMC by Mercy medics.

UPDATE 7:16 p.m.: A patient is being transported to a hospital by Mercy Flight. The assignment is back in service.