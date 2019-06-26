Local Matters

June 26, 2019 - 6:45pm

Possible serious injury one-car accident reported on Akron Road in Pembroke

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, pembroke.

A possible serious injury one-car accident is reported in Pembroke at 555 Akron Road. A male in the back seat of a vehicle is inconscious. Mercy Flight in on standby. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding, along with Mercy medics.

The location is between Marble and Remsen roads.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: East Pembroke Fire Police are called to set up a landing zone near the crash site.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m.: One patient is being transported to ECMC by Mercy medics.

UPDATE 7:16 p.m.: A patient is being transported to a hospital by Mercy Flight. The assignment is back in service.

