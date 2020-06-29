Possibly occupied vehicle found down embankment in Alabama

medA vehicle that appears to be occupied has been found 20 or 30 feet down a roadside embankment at Judge and Feeder roads, Alabama. Alabama Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. Mercy Flight #5 in Batavia is on ground standby.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: A first responder on scene confirms the vehicle is occupied and said it appears the person has been there for a couple of hours. "I don't now if Mercy Flight will be needed, but we're going to have a really tough time getting down there; maybe some fire truck ladders could be used to bring them up." He went on to say the victim appears to have sustained superficial injuries to head, arms and legs.

UPDATE 4:03 p.m.: An extension ladder will be deployed. An investigator is called to the scene.

UPDATE 4:19 p.m.: Mercy Flight was canceled. The patient was extricated and is at the ambulance with medics.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: A couple of tow trucks will be called in. Command says 100 or more feet of tow chain will be needed for job along with a winch. The vehicle is at least 20 feet down a steep embankment.

UPDATE 4:32 p.m.: The Department of Environmental Conservation is being notified because "the vehicle is in a crick" and it is on Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge property. Mercy medics are taking the victim by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.