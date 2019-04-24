Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Press release:

On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Genesee County law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal to:

Pembroke Town Hall, Route 5 at Route 77 in Pembroke

received by Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputies

Batavia Police Department Headquarters, 10 W. Main St. (rear parking lot) -- Batavia

received by Batavia Police Officers

Le Roy Police Department Headquarters, 3 W. Main St. -- Le Roy

received by Le Roy Police Officers

Only pills and other solids, like patches, can be brought to the collection sites—liquids and needles or other sharps will not be accepted. The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.