Products Finishing magazine names Batavia's U.S. Chrome Corp. to its 'Top Shops' list

Press release:

U.S. Chrome Corp. of New York has been named one of the best finishing shops in North America, according to an industry benchmarking survey conducted by Products Finishing magazine, a trade publication covering the industry since 1938.

The Connecticut-based company has a plant at 31 Swan St. in Batavia.

The magazine conducted an extensive benchmarking survey that analyzed hundreds of finishing companies in several different areas, including Current Finishing Technology, Finishing Practices and Performances, Business Strategies and Performances, and Training and Human Resources.

Only the top 50 shops were given the honor of being a Products Finishing magazine "Top Shop" based on a scoring matrix in those four criteria.

“U.S. Chrome Corp. of New York has established itself as one of the best finishing operations in the industry,” said Tim Pennington, editor of Products Finishing magazine. “The criteria we used was very stringent, and only the top finishing shops that excelled in all four areas made the list.

"U.S. Chrome Corp. of New York is in rare air when it comes to finishing operations.”

U.S. Chrome Corp. offers Hard Chrome, Flash Chrome, Thin Dense Chrome, Future Chrome, Welding, and Polishing. They are Nadcap* Accredited for Chemical Processing and Aerospace Quality Systems (AC7004).

*(Formerly NADCAP, the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) It is a global cooperative accreditation program for aerospace engineering, defense and related industries.