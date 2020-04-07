Prospect Avenue mother and daughter paint a positive picture

It is safe to say that the COVID-19 crisis is fostering a spirit of unity here despite mandated social distancing. One door in the city is an example.

The Batavian received two photos from the Sanfratello family on Prospect Avenue in Batavia this afternoon.

"My daughter Kyla and myself did a little something to show others we are all in this together," says Kim Sanfratello. "Thought we would share it with you. We painted it on our front door window."

From Merriam-Webster's Online Dictionary:

Together (adverb): with or in proximity to another person or people

Synonyms: at one and the same time; in or by combined action or effort

Related words: concertedly, hand in glove